Severe storms bring trail of damage near the Redford Township, Detroit border

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A neighborhood that teeters on the Detroit and Redford Township border line was devastated by storms Wednesday.

Several residents told 7 Action News it was surreal to see all the damage.

On one end of Salem Street, power lines were down. A little further down the road, tree limbs were all over the area.

Houses also took a beating. The storm scattered shingles, electrical poles and entire walls from homes.

"The garage is gone. It's like everything is gone," Jasmine Hunt said. "I just cannot."

In just a few minutes, Mother Nature broke Hunt's heart. She was looking to start her own food truck business. Now, both the vehicle and Hunt are crushed.

"The food truck, I didn't even get a chance to work on it or anything. I just can't believe that happened," Hunt said.

It's not something people living on Salem Street have ever experienced or expected. Homes are in pieces including one that's missing a wall. Neighbors say it blew off during the storm.

"When I came to the front door and I came out, I never expected to see all the shamble mess. I had no idea it was going to look like this. This was just crazy," Kelly Jerore said.

People. say the destruction happened in minutes. Many took cover in garages and hallways.

"What was going through my mind was just to protect the ones I am around to make sure we're all safe first. A state of panic is going to go through anyone's mind that is going through that," another resident said.

It will take time to assess the storm, but Shareef Walker, Hunt's boyfriend, is convinced a tornado possibly caused the damage.

"I can't even explain it — a tornado, a real tornado in the city," Walker wondered.

The couple, like the rest of the block, was without power Wednesday might. Hunt was visibly upset and still in shock.

"I just cannot believe this, like I swear, like I really can't. I don't know what's going on," she said.