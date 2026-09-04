Severe storms leave trail of destruction in Howell, sparking house fire and 100+ 911 calls

HOWELL, Mich. — Multiple severe storm systems left significant destruction across Howell, collapsing a garage, sparking a house fire and prompting more than 140 emergency calls since Wednesday night.

WXYZ Tree on garage in Howell on Isbell Street

Jennifer Crandall and her family were watching the storm roll in Thursday afternoon at their home on Isbelle when a tree came crashing down on their garage.

"All of a sudden I just heard him cry out oh my gosh the tree is coming down," Crandall said.

WXYZ Jennifer Crandall

The sound that followed left no doubt about the damage.

"I heard the crack, and just a gigantic boom. I looked out the window and the garage was flat," Crandall said.

The Crandall family's garage is a total loss, with walls caved in, a smashed car inside and wires tangled in the wreckage. Despite the destruction, Crandall said she is focused on what matters most.

"Ultimately I'm just thankful, and I'm just grateful that none of us were in the garage, nobody was hurt, that all of us are alive and intact," Crandall said.

A separate house fire on Laurel Oak Drive also left a family without their home. Howell Area Fire Department Chief Andrew Box said an electrical generator was to blame.

"Our initial investigation findings indicate that it was an electrical generator that was powering house due to a massive power outage throughout this area," Box said.

Howell Area Fire Dept.

Crews responded quickly and were able to limit the damage.

WXYZ

"And the homeowners now have property they can salvage as well and their cherished memories," Box said.

Box said the department has received more than 140 calls since Wednesday night when the first storm moved through the area.

"For electrical hazards, trees down, other types of weather-related activities," Box said.

The department typically receives 10 to 15 calls per day.

With power outages widespread and the generator fire fresh in mind, Box urged residents to use caution.

"We need to be extremely conscience of using generators and how close in proximity they are to our homes and also windows, and other openings where the exhaust can premiate into the house," Box said.

Despite the surge in emergency calls and dangerous conditions, Box said no injuries were reported.

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