Watch
News

Actions

Severe weather brings tornado warnings to some Michigan counties

Posted at 10:25 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 22:25:58-04

(WXYZ) — Severe weather that was moving through Michigan and metro Detroit brought tornado warnings to a couple of counties in counties near the Indiana/Ohio border with Michigan.

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES HERE

The warnings came in Branch County and Hillsdale County just after 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana also said it got a report of a confirmed tornado that was moving east around 35 mph just after 10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for southeast Michigan until 1 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!