Severe weather is moving through Metro Detroit, here's what you need to know

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed Metro Detroit under a Slight Risk (Level 2) of severe weather this evening. For more on what this means you can visit our Weather Whys (WXYZ) article on the SPC and what their outlooks mean.

Mike Taylor SPC Outlook 7/24

This type of outlook is issued when there's confidence in seeing severe weather. Therefore, use this time to prepare and have all the necessary provisions for power outages and knowing where you'll take cover in case you're impacted directly. The highest risk for severe storms is 6pm - 10pm. A cold front tied to an upper level disturbance will be approaching during this time. Lots of thunderstorm energy and moisture will be available out ahead of this boundary meaning storms will "mean business" as they pass through.

Mike Taylor 7/24 Severe Weather Risks

The primary threat is damaging winds, which is usually the case in Michigan - but other threats are just as possible tonight like Flash Flooding, hail and to possible tornadoes.

Mike 7/24 Severe Rundown

One the storms clear later tonight it's all about the heat with temps near 90 Sunday - Wednesday. Hopefully the power outages will be minimal since that's a tough stretch of heat to go through with no power or A/C.

Mike Taylor A Mini Heatwave

Stay alert and be safe!

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor