Severe weather risks this weekend

An active weekend is underway with multiple rounds of showers and storms expected. There is a shortwave or small “ripple” in the atmosphere that can create lift and instability heading this way. Out ahead of this feature, ample moisture and sun-driven energy remains over Metro Detroit leading to the perfect recipe for heavy storms - that could go severe.

Saturday

Two rounds of storms will be possible on Saturday. The first batch will be in the morning followed by another batch in the afternoon and early evening.

The morning round of rain could be heavy with lightning and gusty winds possible. Then a lull is around lunchtime before the second round arrives around 2pm.

This is the round that has the best chance of turning severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary threats with the strongest storms. Once the second round clears we should be able to squeeze out a peaceful evening for most areas Saturday night.

Sunday – Father’s Day

At the moment Father’s Day is looking good with hot and humid temps. Strong storms are expected Sunday night – Monday morning. This third batch of storms could also be on the strong to severe side but the timing could be an issue more than anything else. This batch is expected late night while most of us are sleeping so make sure you have a way to get warnings in case the weather gets bad.

