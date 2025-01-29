Sewage break prompts public health advisory in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A public health advisory was issued in Washington Township on Wednesday due to a rupture in the sewer system.

The break happened Tuesday night in Macomb Township, according to Washington Township Supervisor Sebastian “Sam” Previti. However, the sewage pipe impacted serves Washington Township.

Previti said officials monitored the situation when it happened and did not think it was severe. However, that changed Wednesday afternoon when officials realized it was much worse.

Macomb County got involved and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has been contacted, township officials said.

Hayes Road is closed between 25 Mile and 26 Mile roads until further notice.

The break is causing raw sewage to discharge into the Middle Branch Clinton River, officials said. They said about 21,000 gallons of sewage has been flowing into the river each hour. They're requesting that people avoid the river for the next 72 hours.

They’re also urging residents to exercise responsible water usage over the next 48 hours, meaning refraining from running the dishwasher and washing machine and taking shorter showers to alleviate sewage.

The township says septic systems were not impacted.

“I am working with county and water officials to address the issue on an hourly basis until resolved, with crews on site,” Previti said in a Facebook post.

Crews will continue to work on the problem Wednesday night. A replacement pipe is expected to arrive from Grand Rapids early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.

“Thank you for your support and cooperation, and I will provide an update as soon as possible,” Previti said.

7 News Detroit will provide more information about the incident as we learn more.

