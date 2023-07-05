Watch Now
News

Actions

Sex assault charges dismissed for former vision specialist

'We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted.'
gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:11:26-04

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that charges have been dismissed for a former vision specialist who was accused of multiple child sex assaults.

It was previously alleged that James Baird had sexually assaulted students in Garden City and Westland while he was working as a school vision specialist.

The four cases have since been dismissed; the prosecutor said an additional investigation was crucial to the decision in these cases.

“We are certain that dismissing these charges was warranted. It is the right thing to do. We have no further comment, as there is pending civil litigation in connect with these matters,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV