Shakespeare in Detroit to present Techno Tempest sponsored by the Gilbert Family

(WXYZ) — Detroit nonprofit Shakespeare in Detroit is bringing their open-air play to Campus Martius Park. The free play is sponsored by the Gilbert Family Foundation and centers on a Techno music inspired adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Tempest.

“Downtown Detroit's public spaces, including Campus Martius Park, are recognized locally and nationally for being active, world class destinations, offering more than 2,000 free, annual events produced and presented by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, many alongside wonderful partners," said Eric B. Larson, Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO in a statement. "We take great pride in providing a diversity of programs, such as those delivered by Shakespeare in Detroit. They range from music and arts to food and family fun, and signature events, such as the annual Detroit Tree Lighting, for everyone to enjoy, while also promoting, advocating, and energizing Downtown Detroit. We are proud to continue our mission of connecting people, places, and parks.”

The Techno version of The Tempest is set in the late 1980s/early 1990s and is told from the perspective of a Detroit DJ. The production also references classic tv series such as The New Dance Show and includes local Detroit artists and actors from the Actors Equity Association.

“At the Gilbert Family Foundation, we believe that arts and access to cultural events are essential for community well-being,” said Jasmin DeForrest, Director of Arts and Culture from the Gilbert Family Foundation in a statement. “They have the remarkable ability to inspire, heal and bridge divides, creating spaces where all voices can be heard and celebrated. By supporting programming like Shakespeare in Detroit, we aim to foster creativity and dialogue among Detroiters while strengthening the bonds that bring us all together.”

This is a special milestone for Shakespeare in Detroit, as it marks 10 years since being founded in the Motor City.

“During a conversation with Eric Larson from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, he truly embraced my vision and backed the idea of using 2023 as a springboard for bigger things to come,” said Sam White, founder of Shakespeare in Detroit. “Our exchange about launching a full summer festival with Shakespeare in Detroit left me invigorated and confident in our future, especially when it comes to our youth and professional programs.”

Shakespeare in Detroit takes place on August 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Campus Martius Park. For more information, please click here.