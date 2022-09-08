'She was relatable': WSU professor discusses Queen Elizabeth II's footprint

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world, including metro Detroit, is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Janine Lanza, an associate professor in the history department at Wayne State University, joined 7 Action News Thursday evening to discuss the impact the queen had on so many lives.

"I think that much of the way she ruled was shaped by the fact that she was a woman on a throne that was meant for men. She was relatable, she was a young wife and a young mother when she took over the throne when her father died. And yet, she always had a stature and a regal way about her that showed that she was doing her duty to the country and to the institution of the monarchy. And so, she really blended those two elements of being queen very well, I think," Lanza said.

Lanzo also discusses the ties Americans have with the royal family and Britain, the impact the queen's death may have on recent family scandals and what King Charles III's transition to lead may look like.

