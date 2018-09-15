Sheep run loose on southeastern Michigan roadway

Fair
HI: 84°
LO: 67°
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say sheep running loose on a southeastern Michigan roadway have been safely captured and await a reunion with their owner.
Monroe County sheriff's officials said Friday the three sheep were found in Frenchtown Township last Saturday. They were taken to a nearby animal rescue and rehabilitation facility.
Police say the owners have 15 days to reclaim the animals. The owners or anyone who knows them should contact Monroe County Animal Control .
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.