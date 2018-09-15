Sheep run loose on southeastern Michigan roadway

10:37 AM, Sep 15, 2018
10:44 AM, Sep 15, 2018
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say sheep running loose on a southeastern Michigan roadway have been safely captured and await a reunion with their owner.

Monroe County sheriff's officials said Friday the three sheep were found in Frenchtown Township last Saturday. They were taken to a nearby animal rescue and rehabilitation facility.

Police say the owners have 15 days to reclaim the animals. The owners or anyone who knows them should contact Monroe County Animal Control .

