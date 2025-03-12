Sheetz breaks ground on location in Chesterfield Twp., set to open later this year

Sheetz announced that it has broken ground on its second location in metro Detroit – with the location in Chesterfield Township set to open later this year.

According to Sheetz, the new location will be on 23 Mile, just east of I-94 in Chesterfield Township. It will be the second location, with the first opening in Romulus last year.

In all, Sheetz said it will start groundbreaking on more than a dozen metro Detroit locations later this year and into 2026 as part of a plan to open dozens of locations in the next few years.

Watch below: 'We don’t need this here': residents make passionate comments as Farmington Hills rejects proposed Sheetz

'We don’t need this here': residents make passionate comments as Farmington Hills rejects proposed Sheetz

“We’ve listened to Detroit residents and support for Sheetz in their communities is undeniable,” Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a statement. “In conversations at our first Romulus location, positive social media posts and comments at public hearings, we know people are ready for more convenience and restaurant options. With our award-winning menu of Made-to-Order food, robust grocery options, standout service and clean facilities, we’re ready to welcome them and show Michigan what Sheetz is all about.”

According to Sheetz, the store will be 6,100 square feet with eight fueling islands for vehicles. There will be no fueling options for semis. Only the Romulus location will have fueling stations for semi trucks.

Sheetz said the store will open in the late summer or early fall this year, and hire 30-35 positions at the store.

Watch below: Sheetz plans to replace Sacred Heart Church, Apple Annie's in Roseville