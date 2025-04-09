Sheetz breaks ground on second location in Romulus, set to open this summer

(WXYZ) — Sheetz has broken ground on a second location in Romulus and a third location in metro Detroit, the organization announced on Wednesday.

This location on Romulus will be located at 29225 Smith Rd., just off of Middlebelt north of I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport.

Watch below: Sheetz plans to replace Sacred Heart Church, Apple Annie's in Roseville

Last August, Sheetz opened its first Detroit-area location at 33380 Wick Rd., and earlier this year, they broke ground on a location in Chesterfield Township.

It's part of a plan to bring 50-60 locations in Southeast Michigan over the next five to six years, and more than a dozen groundbreaking scheduled later this year and into 2026.

Watch below: Lawsuit hopes to halt plans to bring a Sheetz gas station to Roseville

“We couldn’t be more excited to break ground on our second Romulus location,” President and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a statement. “Since opening our first store last August, the response from the community has been incredible—from the energy in the store to the conversations we’ve had with customers and city leaders. It’s clear that Romulus residents are hungry for more options, and we’re proud to deliver with another location that brings our signature Made-to-Order food, unbeatable convenience, and commitment to top-notch service even closer to them

This location will be 6,000 square feet and have eight fueling islands for vehicles. There will be no fueling options for semis.

