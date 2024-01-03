Sheetz proposes location on site of former State Bank of Fraser

Another Sheetz location planned for metro Detroit could be in Fraser, according to documents filed with the city's planning commission.

The planning commission will meet on Wednesday to consider a request to put a Sheetz at the site of the former State Bank of Fraser at the corner of 14 Mile and Utica Road.

According to the agenda, the applicant proposes to rezone the 3.3-acre site for a 24-hour fast-food restaurant and gas station.

The plan also includes a 3,000-square-foot park that will overlook a pond, and a pedestrian plaza that will include a monument and preserve a portion of the bank's historic facade. The park, according to the documents, will include picnic tables, trash bins, shade trees, ornamental plantings overlooking the pond and a walkway.

"While the State Bank of Fraser building is historic in nature, it is not included on the National Register of Places. The applicant has submitted a preliminary plan showing how they propose to redevelop the site if the conditional rezoning is approved."

This is the third possible location for Sheetz that we have learned about.

A meeting is scheduled next week for a possible location in Rochester Hills at the northeast corner of Rochester Rd. and South Blvd.

Last year, Sheetz confirmed that it was opening its first store in Romulus and planned to open dozens of stores throughout the state.

According to a report in Crain's Detroit Business, the site of the Sheetz will be at 33380 Wick Road near Detroit Metro Airport. Crain's reports the company said it hopes to open the location later this year.

