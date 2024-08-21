Sheetz sets grand opening date for first-ever Michigan store in Romulus

Sheetz is holding a grand opening for its first-ever Michigan store in Romulus next week. The City of Romulus said the grand opening will take place on Aug. 27.

According to the city, there will be giveaways for the grand opening.

People who bring non-perishable food items to be donated to Forgotten harvest will receive a Sheetz-branded bag – limit one per customer from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There will also be one grand prize who gets a $2,500 Sheetz Z-Card with sign-up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 27. The winner will be announced after the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

According to the city, there will also be giveaways of $250 Z Cards at 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and the grand opening and ribbon cutting will be at 10:45 a.m.

Sheetz broke ground on the location in March and has since announced four other locations coming to metro Detroit.

According to the restaurant & convenience chain, the new locations will be at the following addresses:

