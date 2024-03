Sheetz will host a groundbreaking for its first Michigan location on Thursday afternoon.

The major restaurant, convenience chain and gas station will be in Romulus at 33380 Wick Rd. near the intersection of Wick Rd. and Vining Rd.

Sheetz plans to open 50-60 stores in the Detroit area over the next five to six years.

The Romulus location is expected to open to the public in late 2024.