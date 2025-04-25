Shelby Township family to announce Lions NFL Draft pick in honor of fallen soldier

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft, a Shelby Township family will take the stage in Green Bay to announce the Detroit Lions’ second-round pick.

It's a moment they say they’re doing in honor of their late son, Christopher Kube, who gave his life in service to the country.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Dave Kube, Christopher’s father. “I think Chris wanted us to do it.”

Christopher Kube, a devoted Lions fan and sports enthusiast, enlisted in the Army in 2005 at the age of 17. Because he was too young to carry a weapon at the time, he carried a flag. He served with pride and a renewed love for life.

“‘How was your morning?’ ‘Outstanding,’” Dave Kube recalled with a smile. “Everything was outstanding to him. He just had a love for life.”

Christopher Kube often spoke about one day taking his entire family to a Super Bowl — hopefully, one featuring his beloved Lions. But he never made it back.

In 2007 at just 18 years old, Christopher Kube was killed in Iraq when his Humvee was struck by an explosive device.

The loss devastated the Kube family but nearly two decades later, they’re being given a chance to fulfill some of Christopher’s dreams in his honor.

The nonprofit Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors has arranged for the Kube family to attend the NFL Draft and announce a Lions draft pick on stage. The family says the moment is not just for Christopher but for all veterans who have served.

“Chris loved the Lions and all the sports,” his stepmother Krista said. “It’s a great way to honor him.”

