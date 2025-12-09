Shelby Township Police arrests alleged MS-13 gang member on Terror Watch List

SHELBY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Shelby Township Police Department arrested a man whom the FBI suspects to be an MS-13 gang member, the department said on Facebook.

Officers pulled over the man on Friday afternoon in the area of West Utica Road and Dequindre Road. We're told the man gave the police an El Salvadorian identification card.

When scanning his ID, the driver was identified as Walter Ceron Linares, with Shelby Township PD instructed to contact the FBI about the man's suspected gang affiliation. The FBI confirmed that Linares is on their terror watch list. He was taken into custody until U.S. Border Patrol arrived at the scene.

Border Patrol agents confirmd Linares' identity before he was turned over for federal processing.

“Our top priority is keeping Shelby Township safe. We work every day to identify and stop individuals involved in violent crime, organized criminal activity, or any threat of terrorism before it reaches our community. Through proactive policing, strong partnerships with state and federal agencies, and constant vigilance, we remain committed to ensuring that those who intend to harm others will find no place to operate in Shelby Township. Our goal is to keep Shelby Township safe; our residents deserve nothing less!" said Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide in a statement on the arrest."