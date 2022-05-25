Shelby Township teen tracked by Texas authorities in school threat

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Shelby Township teen was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill students at an unspecified school, police said in a statement.

The Shelby Township Police Department says a detective with the Texas Rangers tracked the online threats to an 18-year-old. Texas authorities notified Shelby Township police Wednesday.

The teen was reportedly transported to the police department and is pending an arraignment.

Police say weapons were found at the home and were removed.

“The Shelby Township Police Department takes all terroristic threats seriously. All similar threats will be thoroughly investigated and all perpetrators will be charged criminally,” police said in a statement.