Shelter for homeless women and children faces stiff opposition

Andrea Isom
10:46 PM, Jan 15, 2018
54 mins ago

Homelessness is a big problem, no matter where you live, in a small town or a big city. But what if someone didn’t what you and your kids to get the help they need in their neighborhood?  A donated and fully funded facility could soon become a space for homeless women and children: A place for them to begin again.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WXYZ) - Homelessness is a big problem, no matter where you live, in a small town or a big city.

But what if someone didn’t what you and your kids to get the help they need in their neighborhood? 

A donated and fully funded facility could soon become a space for homeless women and children: A place for them to begin again.

While some citizens are all for it, others have said 'not in my backyard.'

How this hot debate in Metro Detroit simmered down. And why did some have a change of heart.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top