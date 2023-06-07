Shelter rescues 35 cats & kittens from Monroe County home

The Friends of Companion Animals rescue project rescued 35 cats and kittens from a home after a visiting family member heard kittens crying.

According to the FOCA, the family member of a homeowner with health issues, including the onset of dementia, started hearing kittens crying.

They went to see what it was, and they found it was seven litters ranging from three days to four weeks old. They also found the moms and other cats in need of attention.

“We’ve done TNR on over 70 cats in the last few months alone around Monroe County," Shelter Director Penny Bly said. "In this case, what began as another TNR project turned into something much larger, but we couldn’t turn our backs after what we found."

TNR means trap, neuter, return. Feral cats are trapped in an area, neutered or spayed and then returned back to where they came from to prevent breeding.