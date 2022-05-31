Sheriff: Motive still unknown in killing of 3 kids, mother

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Investigators still are trying to determine why a man killed his wife and their three children in western Michigan, a sheriff said Monday.

The victims of the Friday shooting were identified as Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, Joshua Gillard, 3, and 40-year-old Dawn Gillard.

A 51-year-old man, described as the father and husband, shot himself and remains in critical condition, Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said. His name hasn’t been released.

“The matter continues to be under investigation with no information gathered at this time to indicate what led to the tragic event,” the sheriff said.

The shooting occurred in Austin Township, 50 miles north of Grand Rapids.

“With our first responders, almost everyone at the scene had children of their own. I can tell you they took it very hard,” Miller said.

An evening event to remember the family was planned Monday at the Morley Stanwood school football field.