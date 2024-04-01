Sheriff says another crime ring is targeted high-end homes in Oakland County

High-end home invaders are back on the prowl across Oakland County, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

It comes as families head out on spring break vacations.

The break-ins are similar to a series of crimes last fall which led to several arrests and the creation of a special task force.

Bouchard said the break-ins are taking place in several communities across Oakland County and in neighboring counties.

Last fall, we told you about a string of burglaries happening in Bloomfield Township and the Grosse Pointe communities, and it appears the thieves are back in Oakland County.

POLICE VIDEO: Surveillance video of high-end home break-ins

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed it happened again over the weekend. It comes days after they put out an alert, warming homeowners that burglars were back.

The sheriff said the thieves are after cash, safes that can be carried, jewelry and high-end handbags.

Law enforcement officials believes the thieves are part of an international crime ring out of South America.

The usually show up in groups of three or four while homeowners are out of town or not at home.

When this was going on last fall, the sheriff's office helped create a task force to prevent future homes from being targeted.

Police are now reminding homeowners to keep their guard up.

"People ask what community or what neighborhood. It's not community or neighborhood specific. It is target homes specific. Very high-end homes with probably high worth valuables in the home that back up to an obscure golf course, wooded area, pond. Whatever gives them access to come in unobserved," Bouchard said.