Sheriff's office collecting donations for 3 kids allegedly abandoned by mom for years

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is collecting donations for three kids who were recovered from a Pontiac home over the weekend and allegedly abandoned by their mother.

According to the sheriff's office, the mother was arrested after allegedly abandoning a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl for years.

Watch below: Pontiac mother arrested after abandoning children in home for 4-5 years

Pontiac mother arrested after abandoning children in home for 4-5 years

Officials say that the children were left in squalor, surviving on weekly drop-offs of prepared food. First responders said that four feet piles of garbage were found in some rooms. Mold and human excrement was found throughout the house.

The sisters were locked in a bathroom when police arrived. The oldest sibling said that the kids had been abandoned by their mother in 2020 or 2021, surviving on one prepared food dropped off by their mother or a stranger once a week.

Watch below: Sheriff Bouchard speaks after Pontiac mother arrested after abandoning children in home for 4-5 years

FULL INTERVIEW: Sheriff Bouchard speaks after Pontiac mother arrested after abandoning children in home for 4-5 years

The sheriff's office said they are collecting new or gently-used donations at their headquarters on the Oakland County campus at 1200 N. Telegraph, 38 E. or at the Pontiac substation just off of Widetrack.

Here's what they need and the sizes

