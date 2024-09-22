Sheriff's Office investigating after threat towards Bedford High School homecoming dance

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a threat was made towards the Bedford High School homecoming dance.

The Sheriff's Office got word of the threat around 7 p.m. last night (Saturday, Sep. 21), and went to the school to determine the validity of the threat.

Investigators say that the threat came from a 15-year-old in Toledo, Ohio, whose parents were home at the time. Authorities say the threat stemmed from a dispute between the teen, whose identity was withheld by police, and an ex-girlfriend.

Police did monitor the high school to make sure everything was okay, but the dance was not impacted in any way.

This incident is being investigated by the High School's School Resource Officer. Anyone with more information can contact the Sheriff's Office at (734)240-7530 or OK2SAY.