Sheriff's Office investigating after unidentified body found in West Bloomfield Twp Lake

WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a West Bloomfield Township lake on Tuesday.

The department's Search and Rescue team was called to the 3200 block of Pine Lake Road just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers with West Bloomfield Township confirmed the man was dead.

We're told the victim is a Black man, who was 6-feet tall and weighed 140 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black Adidas athletic shoes when he was found. Police believe he is between the ages of 20 and 40, with no ID found on his person.

Officials say there were no reports for anyone missing in the area. Anyone who may know this man's identity or the circumstances surrounding his death is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (248)858-4950.