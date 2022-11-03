Sheriff’s office searching for wallaby running free in Monroe County

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an exotic wallaby they say is running free in Bedford Township.

The sheriff’s office issued a press release about the loose wallaby Thursday, saying the United States Department of Agriculture is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of facilities, and that they have been notified of the issue.

According to the sheriff’s office, the USDA says the wallaby is not a risk to public health or a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information in regards to the wallaby’s whereabouts is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. You are advised not to approach the animal if you see it. If you have information about the wallaby owner, you are asked to report it to the USDA at https://www.usda.gov/.