Sherrone Moore suspended two games by U-M after Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, per report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will not be on the sidelines for two games in the upcoming football season as part of a self-imposed suspension following the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.

According to the report, Moore is expected to be suspended for the Week 3 game against Central Michigan and the Week 4 game against Nebraska. Per the report, Moore is not suspended for the Week 1 game against New Mexico and the Week 2 game against Oklahoma, Moore's alma mater.

This is the second season in three years that Michigan's head coach won't be on the sideline as part of a self-imposed suspension. Two seasons ago, Jim Harbaugh was suspended three games by the school for his role in recruiting violations, before being suspended again by the Big Ten later in the season in regards to the Stalions scandal. Moore was also suspendedone games for those same recruiting violations.

7 News Detroit has reached out to the University of Michigan for a statement; as of this article being published, we have yet to hear back.