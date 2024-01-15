Shield’s announces free pizza for Lions fans following Sunday’s victory against the Rams

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In honor of the Detroit Lions’ first playoff victory in 32 years and win over the Los Angeles Rams, participating Shield’s locations are giving customers one free, one topping pizza on January 16.

“The fans have been waiting for a long time for a winning team and this could be the year the Lions go to the Super Bowl,” says Paul Andoni of Shield’s. “We’re glad to show our loyalty by giving away free pizza to celebrate their season and a home playoff victory. This could be the start of a new Detroit dynasty!”

To claim the offer, head to a participating Shield’s location on January 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm.

“One or two patrons together will receive one small pizza and groups of three or more patrons will receive one large pizza with one topping. Extra toppings are available at regular price. Beverages not included, dine-in only, does not apply to reservations previously made. Tipping should be based on the original cost of the pizza!,” Shield’s said.

To claim this offer, head to one of the following Shield’s locations:

