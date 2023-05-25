Watch Now
Shields to fight Cornejo after Gabriels removed due to Voluntary Anti-Doping Association results

FILE — Boxer Claressa Shields celebrates with the championship belts after defeating Ema Kozin in a WBC/WBA/IBF World Middleweight title fight, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Posted at 12:28 PM, May 25, 2023
DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields has a new opponent for her marquee fight in the Motor City.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and women's middleweight champion is now scheduled to face top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo on June 3 at Little Caesars Arena.

Shields was scheduled to box Hanna Gabriels, but the Costa Rican was removed from the card on Thursday due to results from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test earlier this month.

Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) put Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) on the mat before losing to her in a 2018 match at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

The 36-year-old Cornejo, who is from Prosser, Washington, is ranked No. 1 among contenders in the 160-pound division after winning three straight fights that improved her record to 16-5 with six knockouts.

"I told my team to get me the best," the 28-year-old Shields said.

