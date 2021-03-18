Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Shifting sand & water reveal shipwreck from 1880s in Lake Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
(WXMI-TV via AP File)
In this Dec. 10, 2018 file image made from video and provided by WXMI-TV, people look at the remains of a Lake Michigan shipwreck on a shore near Whitehall, Mich. A change in Lake Michigan water levels has revealed the shipwreck from the 1880s that is visible in western Michigan for the first time since 2018. Experts believe it's the wooden spine of the Contest, said Craig Rich, director of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association. (WXMI-TV via AP File)
download (2).jpeg
Posted at 7:13 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 07:13:39-04

(AP) — A change in Lake Michigan water levels has revealed a shipwreck from the 1880s that is visible in western Michigan for the first time since 2018.

Experts believe it's the wooden spine of the Contest, said Craig Rich, director of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association.

The wreckage is along the shore in Muskegon County, near where the White Lake channel meets Lake Michigan.

In 2018, major parts were seen for the first time since 1974, a result of changes in lake current, water levels and sand. Now the wreckage is visible again.

“The lake is a very living organism and it changes every day, basically," Rich said Wednesday. “Things get covered and uncovered all the time.”

There was speculation in 2018 that the shipwreck was another schooner, the LC Woodruff. But experts subsequently settled on the identity as the 124-foot-long Contest, based on measurements and other findings, Rich said.

“It's rare to get a glimpse of one,” he said. “It's a great little day trip for anybody who wants to visit that area.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!