Shinola & Disney partner for special-edition collection for Mickey Mouse anniversary

(WXYZ) - Detroit-based luxury watch and leather-goods company Shinola and Disney have partnered for a special-edition collection honoring Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

The collection is called the "Shinola x Disney Mickey Classics Collection," and celebrate Mickey Mouse in each piece, whether its a watch, leather backpack, journal and much more.

There are also five limited-edition timepieces in the collection and each will feature its own serial number. There are only 90 of each design and they are expected to sell out quickly.

The photos of those timepieces are below:

% INLINE %

On top of the timepieces, there will also be specially-designed journals, leather backpacks, wall clocks and much more.

To celebrate the collection, Disney Director of Character Art, Jeff Shelly, will be at Shinola's flagship store in Midtown Detroit on Saturday to teach classes about how to draw Mickey Mouse. Currently, reservations are sold out for the event.