Shinola partners with Crate & Barrel for furniture line, opening home store in Midtown

(WXYZ) — Detroit-based Shinola has partnered with Crate & Barrel on a brand new collection that is available now.

The Shinola for Crate & Barrel Collection is available exclusively online and at some Crate & Barrel stores, and features 115 different pieces ranging from $24 to $4,299.

There are beds, utility chairs, bookcases, desks and much more.

Shinola is also opening its first-ever Shinola Home retail store in Midtown right next to the flagship location along Canfield.

“This collaboration naturally blends our brands’ mutual love of great design and honors the luxury hand-crafted quality Shinola stands for,” said Sebastian Brauer, Vice President of Product Design and Development, Crate & Barrel. “This collection is built for the way people want to live; design-forward, clean lines and quality materials with a relaxed vibe- creating that perfectly worn, lived-in feeling customers come to Crate & Barrel for. We know customers will be inspired by the soul and quality of this unique collection.”

“We at Shinola are always excited to partner with other storied American brands – our partnership with Crate & Barrel might be our most exciting collaboration to date,” said Shannon Washburn, CEO of Shinola. “Expanding into the home category was always part of our strategy, it is a natural progression for us – based upon our success with turntables and clocks as well as in the hospitality space with the Shinola Hotel. To be doing this project with a home design brand of the magnitude of Crate & Barrel makes the project even more special. The collection is a perfect exemplification of Shinola and C&B’s commitment to beautiful design & quality goods.”