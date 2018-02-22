Shinola president to leave company, taking time to 'pause and reflect'

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Shinola Detroit announced the departure of Jacques Panis as president of the company.

Panis has been with the company since its inception in 2011. Shannon Washburn, Shinola's current vice president of watch development, will succeed Panis as president.

"There comes a point in every career where it’s time to move on down the road, and that time has come for me," Panis said in a release. "I will be leaving Shinola and the Bedrock Manufacturing Group as of March 2, 2018. I will be taking some time to pause and reflect before defining what is “next” for me.”

Shinola Founder Tom Kartsotis said Panis will "always be a part of the brand."

"Jacques and I will continue to work on various things together and, as a close friend, he will continue to help Shinola in several capacities where he is of inestimable value," Kartsotis said.

Washburn will lead Shinola's brand and product development teams, as well as all of its marketing efforts.