Shinola to sell $395 Clue edition inspired by Shinola Hotel 

(WXYZ) — Someone tell Professor Plum that the game of Clue is about to get fancy. Shinola announced the Clue: Shinola Hotel Edition that they say pays tribute to the Downtown Detroit hospitality destination.

According to Shinola, the iconic board game has been reimagined to include the suites and corners of the Shinola Hotel at 1400 Woodward Avenue.

Crafted from white oak, the cabinet houses painted wood movers, weapons in a gold finish and illustrated character cards.

The game will be available in Shinola stores and at Shinola.com beginning on November 1 for $395.