Shipwreck discovered deep in Lake Superior, 100 years after it sank

Another shipwreck has been discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior, this time, one that sunk 100 years ago in several hundred feet.

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, they discovered the steel bulk freighter "Huronton" 100 years after it sunk more than 800 feet to the bottom of the lake.

The society said the 238-foot-long "Huronton" was empty and heading upbound on Lake Superior on Oct. 11, 1923, in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires. At the same time, the 416-foot bulk freighter "Cetus" was fully-loaded and headed downbound.

Both freighter were traveling too fast for the conditions and collided. The bow of the "Cetus" ripped a hole in the port side of the "Huronton" and both ships were momentarily locked together.

The captain of the "Cetus" kept moving forward and plugged the hole in the "Huronton" for a limited time, saving the lives of the crew and its dog, before the "Huronton" plunged to the depths.

Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society

“Finding any shipwreck is exciting. But to think that we’re the first human eyes to look at this vessel 100 years after it sank, not many people have the opportunity to do that.” Says GLSHS Executive Director Bruce Lynn, “I think about some of the more interesting aspects of what we do as an organization, but the searching for, discovery and documentation of shipwrecks… especially if it’s a vessel that sank a hundred years ago, is pretty exciting because, it’s truly a part of our past.”

According to the society, the depth dropped quickly from 300 feet to 800 feet when they were searching, and they found a little sliver of a straight line. They marked it as a possible target, just in case, and when they came back up, they found out it was the shipwreck.

