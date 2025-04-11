Shock and heartache linger in Southgate one week after deadly house explosion

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An early morning explosion completely flattened a home on Edison Street in Southgate last Thursday. It caused the home next door to catch on fire.

“The roof and the ceiling fell in, the windows all blew out, there was debris in the hallway," Bob Wood said.

Wood said he and his wife Kathy were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time, just had to get up and get out," Wood said.

VIDEO: Debris spread all over street after house explosion in Southgate

The couple also lost all three of their cats, Pumpkin, Precious and Minnie Pearl.

“It’s a terrible thing. I’ve lost a few pet before like that and it’s, you know, they’re more than just pets, they’re family," Wood said.

It has been a week since the devastating blast, and Wood and his wife decided to attend Thursday’s community gathering put on by the Guidance Center in Southgate.

Wood said they are insured and currently staying with family, but some co-workers put together a GoFundMe page for the couple to help cover what insurance does not.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to know that they would step up and they’re not the only ones. There were some other friends that have come by and offered to help out in any way they can," Wood said.

Video: Chopper 7 showcases aftermath of Southgate house explosion

Despite their loss, Wood said he is more worried about his longtime neighbors, 37-year-old Amber Benedict who lost her life in the explosion and her 38-year-old husband Paul, who is still recovering in the hospital.

“It’s a shame for Paul and Amber and their family. This is all about them. We got out, we’re safe, we’re both still alive and well, we just got to pick up the pieces and move on, while that’s a terrible thing for them," Wood said.

Previous coverage: 'Very good people.' Family grieving after woman killed, man injured in Southgate house explosion

Police say the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

If you’re interested in helping the Wood's, visit their GoFundMe.

