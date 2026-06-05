Shooting along I-94 on Detroit's east side leaves 1 injured, freeway shut down

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning along I-94 on Detroit's east side.

Troopers say that around 4:55 a.m., MSP was notified of a shooting that occurred around 1:57 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Harper Ave.

A victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, and during the investigation, troopers learned the victim's vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

Investigators closed eastbound I-94 from Chalmers St. to Harper Ave. while they process the scene and collect evidence.