Shooting breaks out after incident at Silver Criket, police say

Dearborn police say they responded to a shooting incident near the 25000 block of Michigan Ave Saturday, August 28 around 2 a.m..

Dearborn police say upon arrival, officers found that a 42-year-old male had been shot. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and police conveyed hin to Beaumont – Oakwood, where he is being treated for his injuries.

According to the Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad, the shooting was sparked by an "incident at the Silver Criket between known parties [and] escalated into road rage and gun violence."

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

“Due to the quick actions of our officers, all parties were apprehended quickly. Our investigators are seeking charges on all involved and will be forwarding a request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office," Haddad said.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and for any witness to the incident to come forward and speak with investigators.

"As a people, we are acceptant of irresponsible gun ownership and the violence that comes with it. It is the gravest issue of our time that must be acknowledged and dealt with," Haddad said.