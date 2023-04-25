Shooting death of neurosurgeon under investigation by Detroit police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old neurosurgeon whose body was found Sunday evening.

Police confirmed they found the body of Dr. Devon Hoover at a home on W. Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue while conducting a well-being check. Hoover had been fatally shot.

Police say the circumstances of the death aren't known.

According to Ascension Michigan, Hoover was a board-certified neurosurgeon with a special interest in neck and back disorders.

He completed medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine before doing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He completed fellowships at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Ascension released the following statement: