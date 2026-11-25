West Bloomfield police say a shooting Tuesday night in a parking lot near Maple and Orchard Lake stemmed from an altercation and there is no threat to the public.

According to police, officers patrolling the Plum Market parking lot at 6565 Orchard Lake when they heard gunshots.

Officers investigated and spoke with witnesses, who reported that the two vehicles involved fled the area onto W. Maple Road near the steakhouse.

Police used Flock license plate readers to identify and locate the two men involved, and both were located overnight and taken into custody.

According to police, the suspects knew each other, and the investigation remains ongoing.