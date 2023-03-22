Shooting investigation underway at condo complex in Highland Township

(WXYZ) — There is a shooting investigation underway at a condo complex in Highland Township on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s all unfolding at the Glens of Highlands condominiums near the Prestwick Village Golf Club.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has a large investigative team at the scene collecting evidence.

Official sources tell 7 Action News the situation started as a domestic incident, deputies responded and then someone was shot.

A neighbor says there was no scene around 7 a.m. when he left to go to the YMCA.

“They were nice people, never a problem,” said their neighbor.

Officials are planning to hold a 3 p.m. press conference on the incident.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

