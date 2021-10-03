Watch
News

Actions

Shooting range closed for 90 days after bullets hit house

items.[0].image.alt
George Frey
<p>SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 15: A women fires a handgun at the "Get Some Guns & Ammo" shooting range on January 15, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lawmakers are calling for tougher gun legislation after recent mass shootings at an Aurora, Colorado movie theater and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)</p>
FBI agent's gun stolen from car in San Francisco
Posted at 10:10 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 10:10:01-04

BEULAH, Mich. (AP) — A state-run shooting range in northern Michigan has been shut down after bullets hit a house.

The North Pioneer Road shooting area in Benzie County will be closed for 90 days while the Department of Natural Resources looks at ways to prevent people from shooting outside designated areas.

“Unfortunately, expanded target shooting activities in Benzie County have created unsafe conditions for public land users and neighboring land owners in the vicinity of North Pioneer Road,” the DNR said Thursday.

DNR Director Dan Eichinger said the shooting area won’t reopen until safety concerns are solved.

Hunters wanting to practice before the fall hunting season can look for other shooting areas at Michigan.gov/ShootingRanges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!