Shooting reported at assisted living facility in Saline; police say there is no further threat

Saline police say they responded to an active shooter situation at an assisted living center on Thursday morning.

According to police, it happened at Linden Square Assisted Living Center on Woodland Dr. and North Maple Rd.

Shooting investigation in Saline

Right now, we're told by Huron Valley Ambulance they transported two victims in critical condition.

City and school facilities went on a temporary lockdown in response.

There is no further threat to the community, police said.

