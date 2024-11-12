Shooting reported in Dearborn Heights; car seen covered in bullet holes

Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights that took place on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Van Born and Gulley – which is between Telegraph and Beech Daly.

A business owner along the stretch said when he arrived for work around 9:30 a.m., the area was covered with police officers.

Video from the scene showed shell casings all over the ground and a green Chevy Equinox covered with bullet holes.

We do have calls out to police to learn more information and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.