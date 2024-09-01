14-year-old dead, another teen injured after shooting outside Michigan State Fair in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Novi police say one teen is dead and another injured after a shooting at Michigan State Fair in Novi on Saturday evening.

According to police, two 14-year-old boys were shot in the parking lot of the fair.

Currently, police do not have a suspect in custody, but they believe the shooting was targeted.

No details have been released about the suspect.

VIDEO: Police presence near the Michigan State Fair after shooting confirmed

Multiple people on the scene tell 7 News Detroit they heard shots and started running.

"We're all trying to run, duck off somewhere," said one witness on the scene.

VIDEO: Witness describes situation at Michigan State Fair

The fair is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Police say there is currently no threat to the community.

The Novi Police Department responded to and is currently investigating an isolated incident at the Michigan State Fair. Two victims were transported to a local hospital; one passed away from injuries. There is no threat to the community. — Novi Police Department (@novipolice) September 1, 2024

