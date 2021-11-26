Shoppers wanting to beat crowds get out to catch early Black Friday deals

(WXYZ) — Getting a start on Christmas shopping was the goal for Michael Leonard this Thanksgiving.

“It was peaceful trying to get it out of the way before the holiday rush,” Leonard said.

He walked out of Big Lots with a cart full of toys for his daughter.

“You get 50% off at Big Lots, that’s a no brainier,” he said.

Leonard says it’s also a safer shopping experience when the store is basically empty compared to shopping on Black Friday.

“It’s crazy. Didn’t somebody get trampled or something?” he asked.

Avoiding crowds is what many people are trying to do this year.

Daniel Whitehouse heard about the early sales, so he came in with his family after dinner.

“Some electronics for the kids and then some knickknacks for the holidays. It’s nice to still have some of the deals and look at things in person too,” he said.

While some people were out shopping, others were continuing Thanksgiving festivities at movie theaters.

“Going to see “House of Gucci. Just a little Thanksgiving tradition after dinner,” Brianna Pattman said.

Jacob and his family came by Emagine movie theater in Royal Oak to watch “Clifford the Red Dog” on the big screen, but he says that’s not highlight of his day.

“I love this day because I got pumpkin pie and ice cream cookie and everything I love, like turkey and her and her,” he said as he pointed at his mother and sister Mya.

Many stores will open at different times for Black Friday. Below is a list of some of local stores and their open times: