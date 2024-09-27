'Shoresy' cast members to face Red Wings alumni during Shoresy Fall Classic in Detroit

Fans of the hit Canadian TV shows "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy" will have a chance to see some of the stars play hockey in Detroit this fall.

The Shoresy Fall Classic is coming to Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Nov. 11 to take on the Detroit Red Wings alumni.

"Shoresy" cast members Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (Dolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody), Jon Mirasty (Jim #1), Brandon Nolan (Jim #2), Jordan Nolan (Jim #3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), and Jacob Smith (Fish) will lace up their skates.

The show is created and stars Keeso and produced by New Centric Media.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 and there will be VIP packages available with a meet & greet, Q&A session, preferred seating and more.

