'Shoresy' star Ryan McDonnell on game against Red Wings alumni: 'It's an absolute honor.'

The stars of the hit Hulu/Crave series "Shoresy" are coming to Detroit next month for a hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings alumni.

It's the first of a multi-game, multi-city tour of the Shoresy Fall Classic. In Detroit, they will face the Detroit Red Wings alumni. The game takes place on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena and tickets are on sale now.

Ryan McDonnell, who plays goaltender Mark Michaels on the show, said it's an honor to be playing former NHL players.

"It's an absolute honor to be going in there and playing. I'm just like, I'm a kid in a candy store here with this situation," McDonnell said this week.

McDonnell wears No. 19 on the show, and said he's always worn that number when playing hockey for one reason: Steve Yzerman, so coming to Detroit to play hockey in the arena is also a childhood dream for him.

He said that he grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan but with everyone who joined the Red Wings, he started becoming a Red Wings fan because of how fun the team was and how "undeniable" they were.

"To have this come full circle and just to be able to skate out with the boys, the brotherhood that we've all made, is really, really special," he said. "To be able to go on this little tour and play together is going to be just a completely different, unique experience from being on set and stuff too."

One thing McDonnell said he and the rest of the guys are working on getting their legs back under them. He said he's a little tight, and he and his two-year-old son are playing around as he gets ready for the games.

They'll play in Detroit, Buffalo, Toronto, Boston and Chicago.

"The fact that we're playing in Little Caesars Arena is just incredible. So go out there, get your tickets, guys, because it is going to be fun. And we've got a lot of little surprises and things like that along the way, too. So it's it's going to be a great, great game," he said.

Other "Shoresy" cast members Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (Dolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody), Jon Mirasty (Jim #1), Brandon Nolan (Jim #2), Jordan Nolan (Jim #3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), and Jacob Smith (Fish) will lace up their skates.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities.