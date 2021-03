(WXYZ) — Short's Brewing Company and SKYMINT have teamed up to release an edible gummy inspired by Short's Mule Beer.

The Jolly x Short's Mule Gummy is made with real lime and ginger and are on SKYMINT store shelves for National Moscow Mule Day on March 3.

Each gummy has 10 mg of THC and has the mule flavor that comes in the Short's beer.

Short's and SKYMINT have other edibles based on Short's popular beers including the Huma Lupa Licious IPA and Soft Parade.