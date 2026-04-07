Short's Brewing to open location in Traverse City in 2027

Short's Brewing is planning to open a third location in Northern Michigan, this one in Traverse City.

According to the brewery, Short's and Keen Energy Inc. have teamed up to redevelop the Logan's Landing East property on S. Airport Rd., on the south side of Boardman Lake.

“Tim and I have known each other for a long time and we’ve talked about working together. Recently, I’ve been joining mountain bike rides where he talks about the trails, city, and how the Boardman loop is this hub for connection and community. Logan’s Landing is right in the middle of it," Short's Founder and Owner Joe Short said in a statement.

“We were looking for the right partners to take on a project this crazy.” Keen Energy partner Tim Pulliam, added in a statement. “Joe and Scott are very tenacious business partners, are heavily invested in the area, and are known for making the impossible happen. We share the same vision of community and see this as a real opportunity to make something great.”

The 16,000 square-foot space will be reconfigured and revitalized for the brewery, according to the owners, with Short's acting as an anchor tenant. The former owner, Vincent Amroian of Vince's Fine Jewelers, will plan to stay in the building as well.

Short's said the location will have food, beer, live music and events, and is expected to open as soon as April 2027.

